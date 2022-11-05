Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 5-6 November 2022

Welcome to the weekend, folks! In about 24 hours or so, our Minnesota Vikings will once again be taking the field to battle the Washington Commanders in the hopes of pushing their record to 6-1 and further solidifying their hold on the NFC North.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- Our friends from Hogs Haven answered our Five Good Questions for the week.
- Our staff picks for around the NFL for this week are officially in.
- Eric has his weekly preview of this week’s game and a reminder to enjoy the good times while they last.
- Fan confidence in the Vikings somehow dropped after last week’s win.
- Dalvin Tomlinson was named the NFLPA’s Community MVP for Week 9 for doing something awesome.
- Warren has another look at the Hockenson deal and talks about the importance of the tight end position.
- The final injury reports for this Sunday’s game are out, and the Vikings are going to be missing a big piece of their defense.
- Yesterday was fifteen years to the day that rookie running back Adrian Peterson set the NFL’s single-game rushing record.
