Vikings elevate Dan Chisena, Nick Muse to active roster

Prior to departing for the nation’s capital, the Minnesota Vikings have made a couple of roster moves ahead of their game tomorrow against the Washington Commanders.

The team has announced that wide receiver Dan Chisena and tight end Nick Muse have been elevated to the active roster ahead of tomorrow’s game. Wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who had been listed as “questionable” on Friday’s final injury report with an undisclosed illness, has been downgraded to “out.”

This is the second elevation of the season for both Chisena and Muse. Chisena will likely see his role on special teams, where he has been during his time in Minnesota. Muse will be available as the third tight end and will also likely see a number of snaps on special teams as well.

To this point, Nailor has been primarily a special teams player. He has one reception on the season, that coming in the game in London against New Orleans where he caught Ryan Wright’s pass attempt on a fake punt to convert a first down.

Those should be the last of the roster moves for the Vikings ahead of Sunday’s game. If anything else happens, we will bring it to you as soon as we get word of it.