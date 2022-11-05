The 2022 NFL season has been a pretty darn good one thus far for new Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell on the sidelines with the purple off to a 6-1 start to his first season. Now he’s got non-football reasons to celebrate as well.

Kevin is making the trip to Washington, D.C. with the team today as scheduled. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 5, 2022

On Friday night, Leah O’Connell gave birth to the couple’s fourth child, a baby girl. Both mother and baby are doing fine, per the report from Kevin Seifert of ESPN, and there’s no news more important than that.

Coach O’Connell will not miss Sunday’s game in D.C. as a result of the birth, as he made the trip with the team when they departed earlier today.

Congratulations to the O’Connell family on the healthy and happy arrival of their latest addition! Here’s hoping that the coach and his team can celebrate by bringing home a victory on Sunday afternoon.