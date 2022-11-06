It’s game day, everybody! In just a matter of hours, our Minnesota Vikings will be kicking things off at FedEx Field against the Washington Commanders in the hopes of extending their winning streak to six and further solidifying their grip on the NFC North as we reach the halfway point of the 2022 regular season.

We want to make sure that as many people as possible are able to follow along with all of today’s action, so we’re going to put all of the information you need right here.

Television Info

This game will be kicking off at the best time for NFL football to start, that being noon Central time. This game will be aired on FOX affiliates, including KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, with Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth on the play-by-play. If you’re not sure whether or not you’re in the local broadcast area for this one, here’s the map from the good folks at 506 Sports. The Vikings/Commanders game is represented by the yellow area.

If you’re using the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package to watch this one, point your receiver towards Channel 712.

For our men and women in uniform overseas, this game will be shown LIVE on the American Forces Network, specifically on AFN Prime Atlantic. Kickoff for this one is slated for 1700Z, which is 1900L for those of you in Central Europe, 2100L for everyone on Arabian Standard Time, and 0300L on Monday morning for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

As usual, the Vikings Radio Network affiliates throughout the upper midwest will be carrying this one. If you’re not sure who the affiliates in your area are, feel free to check the link for the full list.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio to follow this one, you’ll find the Vikings Radio Network feed on Channels 146 and 391. If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

The gang at Football Zebras informs us that the officiating crew for this week’s game is led by the one, the only. . .Jerome Boger. It’s actually been quite a while since the Vikings have seen Boger’s crew. In fact, you have to go all the way back to 2019 to find the last time his crew handled a Vikings game, as they did the purple’s 34-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Weather Info

This game will be played in the elements, and according to our friends at WeatherNation, the elements look like they could get involved. Temperatures for this one are forecast to be in the mid-70s at kickoff with winds out of the south at around 10 miles an hour, and the forecast is calling for scattered rain showers starting at around 7 AM and persisting for most of the afternoon.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are a 3-point favorite going into today’s game, which is basically the same as the opening line for the week. The over/under for this one is now at 43.5, which is one point lower than it was when the week started. Be sure to keep an eye on DraftKings for any changes between now and kickoff.

Streaming Info

Since this is a FOX game, you can watch this one on FOX Sports online by logging in with your TV provider credentials. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV or Sling TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be all the information you need in order to follow along with all of the action from FedEx Field this afternoon between the Vikings and the Commanders. As we usually do, we will have our Open Thread for the first quarter of play up and running about an hour before kickoff at 11:00 AM Central time.