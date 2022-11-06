Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

The first fifteen minutes of football from FedEx Field are in the books, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Washington Commanders by a score of 7-0.

Minnesota got the football first after Washington won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. It didn’t take long for the newly-acquired T.J. Hockenson to make his presence felt, as Kirk Cousins found him for a big 19-yard gain on a 3rd-and-5 to move the chains to near midfield on the opening drive. Cousins found Justin Jefferson for another big catch on the next third down and the purple were threatening the red zone. A few plays later, it was Cousins to Jefferson again, as they connected for a 9-yard touchdown pass, with Greg Joseph’s extra point giving the Vikings an early 7-0 lead!

Washington picked up a first down on their first possession, but stalled short of midfield and punted the ball away. Unfortunately, the Vikings went three-and-out on the subsequent possession, capped by a sack of Cousins by Da’Ron Payne back at the Minnesota 5-yard line. After the Vikings punted it away, we were treated to a sack of Taylor Heinicke by Danielle Hunter, his fourth of the season.

Danielle Hunter with his 4th sack on the season giving a quick jab inside before winning outside pic.twitter.com/EqOoc7cE1s — Shawn (@syedschemes) November 6, 2022

That forced another punt from Washington, with the Vikings starting at their own 20 after a touchback. As we move to the second quarter, the Vikings are looking at a first-and-10 from their own 31.

We’ve made it through the first quarter at FedEx Field with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Washington Commanders by a score of 7-0. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play!