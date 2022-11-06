Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

We’re at halftime at FedEx Field with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Washington Commanders by a score of 7-3.

The Vikings started the quarter with the football, but their possession stalled and Ryan Wright punted the ball away, putting the Commanders at their own 21-yard line to start the drive. They managed to pick up a first down before the Vikings collected their second sack of the day, this one courtesy of D.J. Wonnum.

Edge department gets another sack pic.twitter.com/yj5GVfQGgI — Shawn (@syedschemes) November 6, 2022

Minnesota started their next drive from their own 11-yard line, and made some progress as they got the ball across midfield, but were forced to call on Wright once again to punt it away and put Washington at their own 11. Washington was then forced to boot it away again, and the Commanders downed the punt all the way down at the Minnesota 6-yard line.

The Vikings went three-and-out on that possession, punting the ball back to the Commanders so they could take over at their own 37-yard line with just under three minutes left in the half. At the two-minute warning, they had moved into Minnesota territory at the 48, and a few plays later had managed to push down to the Minnesota 26. Three straight incompletions from Taylor Heinicke brought on Joey Slye, who connected on a 44-yard field goal attempt to make it 7-3.

Minnesota took over at their own 25-yard line with 47 seconds remaining and three timeouts, and the Vikings’ offense marched down the field on an 18-yard pass to T.J. Hockenson and a 36-yarder to Adam Thielen to put the ball at the Washington 21. With the Vikings in field goal range, Kirk Cousins threw one up for grabs in the end zone and he was intercepted by Danny Johnson to end the half. Not ideal.

The Commanders will get the ball to start the third quarter, looking to see if they can cut into the 7-3 lead that the Vikings currently hold. Come on in and join us for the third quarter, folks!