Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

Ladies and gentlemen, I am once again asking you to take four fingers and raise them high above your head, as we’ve reached the fourth quarter at FedEx Field with your Minnesota Vikings now trailing the Washington Commanders by a score of 10-7.

Washington started the second half with the football after deferring on the opening coin toss. After Antonio Gibson returned the kickoff to near midfield, Taylor Heinicke threw a long pass into the middle of three Vikings’ defenders, but the ball somehow wound up in the hands of Curtis Samuel for a 49-yard touchdown. Joey Slye made the extra point, and just like that it was 10-7, Commanders.

Pretty sure Cam Bynum picks this off if he doesn’t run into the ref. Bad luck for the Vikings. pic.twitter.com/VozHISSlxW — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 6, 2022

The Vikings punted it away on the subsequent possession, giving Washington the ball at their own 18. Washington then pushed down and faced a 4th-and-1 from the Minnesota 38-yard line and Terry McLaurin was denied by rookie Akayleb Evans for a turnover on downs!

Rookie Akayleb Evans with a huge PBU on 4th and 1. Evans is in with Cam Dantzler out for the game pic.twitter.com/MnCrMO8Qm7 — Shawn (@syedschemes) November 6, 2022

As has been their wont this season, the Vikings’ offense did nothing with the big defensive play as they went three-and-out, punting the ball back to the Commanders to their own 22-yard line. They pushed deep into Minnesota territory, but it appeared that Za’Darius Smith had sacked Heinicke to end the drive. . .but Smith inadvertently grabbed the face mask to keep the drive alive.

That means Washington has the ball with a 1st-and-10 from the Minnesota 11 as we start the fourth quarter of play.

The good guys trail in this one by a score of 10-7, but they’re in danger of giving up more points. Do the Vikings have another comeback in them? Come join us and find out!