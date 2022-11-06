Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re approximately ninety minutes away from kickoff at FedEx Field, and that means it’s time to take a look at the inactive lists for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Commanders. Who will be sitting out of today’s contest? Let’s take a look.

Minnesota Vikings

OT Vederian Lowe

WR Jalen Nailor

DL Esezi Otomewo

OL Chris Reed

DL Dalvin Tomlinson

OLB Luiji Vilain

OLB Benton Whitley

Tomlinson was ruled out on Friday, and Nailor was downgraded to out on Saturday afternoon with whatever illness he’s dealing with. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go again next week. Other than that, it’s mostly the usual suspects on the inactive list for the Vikings this week.

Washington Commanders

WR Jahan Dotson

LB Cole Holcomb

LB David Mayo

RB J.D. McKissic

G Chris Paul

DE Shaka Toney

TE Cole Turner

Not a lot of surprises on the list for Washington, with the Commanders already having declared four players “out” on their final injury report. Toney was a late add to the injury list but is inactive today.

Those are your inactive lists for the two teams that will be squaring off at FedEx Field this afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll have our first Open Thread of the day starting up at the usual time, 11:00 AM Central.