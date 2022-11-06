Vikings vs Commanders | The Final Score

The Minnesota Vikings vs Washing Commanders and will be another test for this team. The question today is can the Vikings continue to improve their winning record on the road in Washington on one of the poorest fields in the NFL? They did. 7-1 Baby!!! Can the offense sustain and score early and often? No, but they did come back in the 4th quarter down 10 points to get the win. Can they break that 30-point mark again this week? They did not but didn’t need to. Can a defense hold up its end of the bargain and keep Washington from scoring lots of points? They held Taylor Heinicke and his favorite receiver, Terry McLaurin to just 17 points. We used to call that the Mendoza line. 17 points and below over 95% of the time leads to a Vikings win. It did again today. Is Justin Jefferson able to make his name known and resume leading the league once again? He had 115 receiving yards, another 10 on the ground, plus a TD. Can the new guy, TJ Hockenson establish himself as a vital part of the Minnesota Vikings offense? He sure did! 9 catches, and no drops for 70 yards. More importantly, can he establish that chemistry that we know Kirk Cousins loves to have between himself and his tight end? It sure looks that way! That should make us all happy. All these questions, and more as we react at the end of the game, in the final two minutes, with Climbing The Pocket’s ‘The Final Score.’ Join us and react to what you are watching in the final 2:00 of the game.

1) Highlights

2) Lowlights

3) Speed round and your questions

4) What’s ahead

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is here. There are 4 regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did—hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Jayson, Matt, and Dave will be here. Did you like what you saw?

Guest Jonas Stärk. Regulars Jayson Brown, Flip Mazzi, Matt Anderson, and Dave Stefano