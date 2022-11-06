Your mandatory “Kirk Cousins iced out” video post

As you can imagine, the Minnesota Vikings are having a whole lot of fun right now. They pushed their record to 7-1 on Sunday with another come-from-behind victory, this time over the Washington Commanders, and they seem to have a whole lot of belief in themselves.

As they should.

But just how much fun is this team having? Ladies and gentlemen, I give you. . .Kirko.

Iced out Kirk is our favorite Kirk pic.twitter.com/Dl7owSlrQK — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 7, 2022

This video was released by the team from the Vikings’ flight back to Minneapolis after today’s victory.

We’ve got shirtless Kirk Cousins wearing who knows how many chains doing the sort of awkward dance that dads do at weddings when they don’t have enough rhythm to pull off anything else. . .and it’s freakin’ great.

Yeah, I’m sure that there are folks out there that are going to have a problem with this, and that’s simply too damn bad. When you’re 7-1, you’ve won six straight games, and you’re quite literally lapping the rest of your division, you have license to do pretty much whatever the heck you feel like doing.

His teammates seem to like it, too.

I don’t know what the kids today say when they see something like this, so I’ll just tell #8 to continue getting his groove on and leading this team to victories.