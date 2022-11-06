2022 NFL Week 10: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

This coming Sunday will mark the biggest game of the season to date for the Minnesota Vikings as they head to western New York to take on one of the Super Bowl favorites in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills.

The Vikings haven’t beaten the Bills since Buffalo visited the Metrodome in 2010 in what turned out to be the last start of Brett Favre’s iron man streak. The two games since then were a last-second loss in Buffalo in 2014 and a particularly embarrassing defeat at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018, where the Vikings came into the game as a 17-point favorite and got humiliated by then-rookie quarterback Josh Allen and company by a score of 27-6.

This will mark the first meeting between these two teams since the 2020 trade that sent wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Bills in exchange for draft picks. One of those draft picks, as we know, turned into star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has quickly become one of the NFL’s best in his own right. They’ll both play critical roles for their respective teams in this inter-conference matchup.

Minnesota comes into this one riding a six-game winning streak, having come back from a ten-point deficit to take down the Washington Commanders in Week 9 action by a score of 20-17. On the other hand, the Bills are coming off a 20-17 loss to their division rivals, the New York Jets, a shocker to say the least.

Our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have installed the Bills as a big favorite in this one early, tabbing them as a 7.5-point home favorite over the Vikings. The over/under for this one is currently set at 48.5.

Kickoff for this one is slated for noon on Sunday afternoon, with television coverage being provided by the FOX family of networks.