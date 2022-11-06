Vikings open as underdogs for first time since Week 2

The Buffalo Bills are one of the prohibitive favorites to represent the AFC in this year’s Super Bowl.

Despite a 7-1 record and a six-game winning streak, there still don’t seem to be a lot of people that are sold on the Minnesota Vikings.

Given these two things, the opening line for this Sunday’s game from our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook is not a surprising one, as the Vikings are opening as 7.5-point underdogs to the Bills in Week 10.

The Bills are coming off of a shocking loss to the New York Jets, 20-17, in which Josh Allen threw two interceptions and no touchdown passes. The Vikings, as we mentioned, ran their winning streak to six this past Sunday as they overcame a ten-point deficit and defeated the Washington Commanders on the road by that same 20-17 margin. The Bills have won the last two matchups between these two teams, including a blowout at U.S. Bank Stadium where the Vikings entered the game as 17-point favorites and wound up losing by three touchdowns.

The over/under for this one is currently set at 48.5 points. Given that the Bills have the ability to score points in bunches, it will be interesting to see how much that number changes over the course of the week. You can, of course, keep checking with our friends at DraftKings to see how that number moves.

This marks the first time since Week 2 against Philadelphia that the Vikings didn’t open a week as the betting favorite. They’ve opened as the favorite during all six games of their current winning streak, but pushing that number to seven is going to take a pretty big performance in front of what’s sure to be a hostile crowd in Buffalo.