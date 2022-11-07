Minnesota Vikings News and Links: 7 November 2022

It’s a Monday morning, everybody, and for the sixth time in seven weeks. . .remember, there was a bye week in there. . .it’s a VICTORY MONDAY for fans of the Minnesota Vikings!
Most of our coverage from over the weekend, obviously, centered on yesterday’s game against the Washington Commanders. We won’t link to all of our game stories here, but we will give you some.
- After the game was over, we had live post-game coverage from both Climbing the Pocket and Vikings Report with Drew and Ted.
- Spencer has a whole lot of things to talk about in the wake of Sunday’s win.
- The Vikings sure are having fun with this winning streak. . .and why shouldn’t they?
- Next week the Vikings have a tough one looming against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time since Week 2 they’ll be the betting underdogs.
- Also, don’t forget to vote for Assistant Special Teams Coach Ben Kotwica for the USAA Salute to Service Award!
- On top of that, congratulations again to the O’Connell family on the birth of their fourth child!
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...