Kirk Cousins now has the third-most touchdown passes in Vikings history

We talked a bit last week about how wide receiver Adam Thielen was solidifying his place in the Minnesota Vikings’ record books. This week, it’s time to recognize Kirk Cousins for climbing the ladder in a pretty significant category.

With his two touchdown passes in the Vikings’ 20-17 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Cousins broke the tie he was in with Daunte Culpepper and now sits in sole possession of third place for touchdown passes in Minnesota Vikings history. He now has 137 scoring throws as a member of the Vikings, including throwing at least one touchdown pass in each of his last 38 games, the longest active streak in the NFL and tied with Tony Romo for the sixth-longest such streak in NFL history.

Cousins now trails only Fran Tarkenton (239) and Tommy Kramer (159) for the most touchdown passes thrown by a quarterback in a Vikings uniform.

We can talk about how the eras change and how offenses are different now and those sorts of things, but for Cousins to have ascended to this spot in the Vikings’ record books in about four and a half seasons in purple is pretty impressive, I think. He’s been blessed with some pretty talented receivers here in Minnesota, but he’s getting them the ball in positions to get into the end zone.

Congratulations to Kirk Cousins on climbing the charts for the most touchdown passes in team history. We’ll see how much higher he can ascend in the coming weeks, months, and years.