The elements could be a factor in Buffalo on Sunday

Unless my memory is failing me. . .and that’s a distinct possibility. . .it’s been a while since the Minnesota Vikings had to deal with any real weather issues during one of their games. The last one that I can recall is the snow game in Baltimore back in 2013 with the absolutely bonkers ending, but I don’t recall one between now and then.

However, after taking a look at the early forecast for Orchard Park, New York for Sunday, the elements could be a factor when the purple head out there to take on the Buffalo Bills next Sunday afternoon.

The forecast from Weather Underground currently shows a kickoff temperature in the mid-30s with a rain/snow mixture forecast to be falling for most of the day and winds out of the west at between 10 and 20 miles an hour.

This isn’t going to be one of those games where we see highlights of the goalposts being bent because of the winds or six inches of snow on the ground or anything like that, but for a team that doesn’t have to deal with the elements a whole lot, it does provide a potential added dimension to things for the Vikings. I don’t know if it will affect them that much, but it’s something to keep an eye on for the rest of the week.

Do you like the idea of a “weather game” for the Vikings this Sunday, folks?