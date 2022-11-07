Court filing reveals more on Adam Zimmer’s death

It has been almost a week since the news broke of the death of former Minnesota Vikings coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former head coach Mike Zimmer. The reports that had surfaced stated that police had received a call for a wellness check on Zimmer last Monday and the authorities found Zimmer dead in his home. Today, some more details have been revealed via a court filing.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune is reporting that Zimmer had some sort of eye injury when police found him seated on his couch with “bruising or blood pooling around his eye.” The report also says that the officers were called to Adam Zimmer’s home after they had received reports that he had “passed out from drinking.”

Adam Zimmer was working with the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive analyst after he was fired as a part of the coaching change that followed the 2021 season. However, he was working remotely, which explains why he was in his home in the Twin Cities.

The manner of death has not yet been determined and it is once again being emphasized that foul play is not suspected.

We’re not about to speculate anything about the death of Adam Zimmer. We’re simply passing along the latest information as it’s been reported by reliable sources, and when we receive any more information we will pass that along to you as well.