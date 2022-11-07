Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s time to put an end to Week 9 in the National Football League with Monday Night Football. Tonight, the Baltimore Ravens head to the bayou to take on the New Orleans Saints on ESPN.

As we know, the Vikings have beaten the Saints already this season, as they were victorious in their game in London in Week 4 by a score of 28-25. That’s a part of the Saints’ current 3-5 mark, but a win for them tonight would keep them right in the thick of things in the NFC South.

(That says more for the NFC South than anything, doesn’t it?)

The Ravens are currently atop the AFC North with a record of 5-3 and need a win tonight to maintain their one-game lead over the Cincinnati Bengals. This will also be the Ravens’ debut for a guy that we’re familiar with, linebacker Roquan Smith, who they acquired from the Chicago Bears at the trade deadline.

Here are our picks for this one. For the most up-to-date lines and numbers for this one, you can check out our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

As you can see, we are unanimous in our belief that the Ravens will walk away the victors in this one and will cover the number. We’re a bit split on the over/under, though, as there are three of us on each side of that ledger.

If you’re going to be watching tonight’s contest, feel free to hang out here and watch it with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans. Enjoy tonight’s action, everyone!