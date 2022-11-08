Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 8 November 2022

It’s Tuesday, and all of us at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website would like to wish everyone a happy Election Day! (Well, those of you in America, anyway.) This is about as political as we’re going to get around these parts, but we just want to encourage everyone to go out and make your voice heard today, whoever you’re voting for in whatever races you’re voting for them in.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

There are now only two men that have more touchdown passes as a member of the Vikings than Kirk Cousins has.

Speaking of Kirko, you can check out the new design from Breaking T honoring his new persona.

We could be getting a snow game in Buffalo on Sunday! Well, a rain/snow game, at least.

A court filing has shed a bit more light on the death of Adam Zimmer at his home last week.

Kevin O’Connell has already declared cornerback Cameron Dantzler as “a long shot” to play against the Bills on Sunday.

I’ve probably used this song recently. Ah, well, it’s still awesome.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: