Resilience - The 2022 Vikings

On this The Real Forno Show - Resilience. “The act of resiling, leaping, or springing back; the act of rebounding.” This is perfectly defining this 2022 Vikings team so are on their way to a 7-1 record. The Minnesota Vikings found another way to win a football game, this time coming from 10 points down to beat the Washington Commanders by a score of 20-17.

The game flow felt eerily similar to the ones before it. The Vikings came out fast on the opening drive, scoring a touchdown. Then, they struggled massively on offense until Kirk Cousins led them back in the fourth quarter.

Throughout the game, there are plenty of storylines that stem from it and we will be breaking it down on The Real Forno Show tonight.

- Vikings at Commanders

- The offensive line struggles

- Kirk Cousins playing tough and staying icy

-The emergence of Akayleb Evans

- Danielle Hunter is still great

