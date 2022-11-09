Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: Week 10

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is once again that time of the week when we ask you, our readers, exactly how you’re feeling about our favorite football team.

Yes, it’s time for our latest SB Nation Reacts survey about our Minnesota Vikings. This week, we have just one question for you to weigh in on, that being the standard question about whether or not you think the team is heading in the right direction.

I’m quite interested to see how this goes this week. Fan confidence has dropped in each of the past two weeks. This is happening even in the wake of the Vikings extending their winning streak to six and putting a virtual stranglehold on the NFC North. Maybe the continued “ugly” wins have soured some a bit, but wins are wins no matter how ugly they might be.

Regardless, I’m looking forward to seeing how fans feel about the team this week as they head into a big game against the Buffalo Bills.

Remember, the Vikings-centric questions are here on our site, but if you want to weigh in on the national questions, you can subscribe to those weekly surveys via the link in the first paragraph.