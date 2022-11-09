 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 9 November 2022

Guess what day it is?

By Christopher Gates
/ new
Fair Ground in India’s Pushkar Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

That’s right, it’s another hump day here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website! We’re just a day away from starting Week 10 in the National Football League and getting closer to another weekend of Vikings football, but we have to trudge through the rest of the week first.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...