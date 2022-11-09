Vikings/Bills point spread is dropping rapidly

One of the bigger stories leading up to this Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park is the health of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. A leading MVP candidate, Allen suffered an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL, aka “the Tommy John surgery ligament”) in his team’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets this past Sunday. While his status for the game at this point is not known, apparently there are some people that seem to think they have an inside track on things.

After the Bills started out as a 7.5-point favorite over the Vikings when the lines opened on Sunday night, that number is now down to 3.5. That would seem to indicate that the sharps are under the impression that Allen is going to be sitting things out this Sunday. . .though, again, there hasn’t been anything resembling a definitive word on that yet.

Early indications are a sign of relief for Josh Allen and the #Bills…



Source close to Allen tells me: “Fortunately not as bad as it could have been.”



I’m told a decision for the #Vikings game will most likely be made Friday. I’d be surprised if he misses more than 1 game tops. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 9, 2022

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, a decision likely won’t be made until Friday.

If Allen does have to sit out, it would obviously help the Vikings’ chances of defeating the team that will be one of the toughest they face this season. It also means that the starting quarterback for the Bills would be our old friend Case Keenum, who serves as Allen’s backup.

Obviously, this is the big story of the week for this game and we’ll continue to monitor things on this front for you.