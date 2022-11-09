Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills: Initial injury reports for both teams

We have officially started the week’s preparations for this weekend’s Minnesota Vikings game, as both the Vikings and the Buffalo Bills have released their first injury reports for this week’s contest. Let’s take a look at the initial bumps and bruises on both sides.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

C Garrett Bradbury (ankle)

CB Cam Dantzler (ankle)

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

Limited Participation

WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

Full Participation

No players listed

We’ve already talked about Dantzler being a “long shot” to play on Sunday, so it’s not a huge surprise that he sat out of practice on Wednesday. Tomlinson continues to be week-to-week as Kevin O’Connell told us during last week’s updates. Bradbury was injured during the victory over Washington and missed a couple of plays before the half but returned to finish the game. We’ll have to see how serious his ankle issue is.

Buffalo Bills

Did Not Participate

QB Josh Allen (right elbow)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel)

S Jordan Poyer (elbow)

DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

G Roger Saffold (back)

Limited Participation

OT Spencer Brown (ankle)

CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)

CB Dane Jackson (ankle)

LB Matt Milano (oblique)

C Mitch Morse (elbow)

OL David Quessenberry (groin)

Full Participation

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

The Bills listed a dozen names on their injury report, but the only one anyone is really focusing on is Allen, who might wind up missing some time because of his elbow issue. A decision on Allen likely won’t be made until Friday, so there will be some drama throughout the week.

Those are your first injury reports of the week for the Bills and the Vikings, folks. We’ll keep you updated on these as new reports come out just like we always do.