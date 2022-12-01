Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 December 2022

WAKE UP WAKE UP, IT’S THE FIRST OF THE MONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNTH!! Yes, the final month of 2022 is officially upon us, and we’re getting closer to the Minnesota Vikings potentially wrapping up their first division title since 2017 this weekend. Doesn’t get much better than that, eh?

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: