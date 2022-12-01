Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 December 2022

WAKE UP WAKE UP, IT’S THE FIRST OF THE MONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNTH!! Yes, the final month of 2022 is officially upon us, and we’re getting closer to the Minnesota Vikings potentially wrapping up their first division title since 2017 this weekend. Doesn’t get much better than that, eh?
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- The Vikings will be wearing special cleats for charitable causes this week.
- Congratulations to Kene Nwangwu, who became the fifth Viking this season (and third Vikings special teamer) to win a weekly award.
- Shawn breaks down when bad things happen to the Vikings, too, like Kirk Cousins’ interception against New England.
- Our SB Nation Reacts survey for this week is here. Go vote!
- Warren tries to figure out what the heck is wrong with Minnesota’s defense.
- The Vikings officially put Andrew Booth Jr. on injured reserve and filled his roster spot by bringing Ben Ellefson back from IR.
- The first injury reports of the week are out. Akayleb Evans and Dalvin Tomlinson: up. Christian Darrisaw: down.
