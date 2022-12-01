Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s time to get things started in Week 13 in the National Football League, folks! Tonight, we’ve got an AFC East matchup for you as the Buffalo Bills will travel to meet the New England Patriots.

Both of these teams played on Thanksgiving, which is why they’re a part of the Thursday night game for this week. . .that seems to happen frequently since the advent of a regular Thursday night game. It’s also a matchup of two teams that have had the privilege of playing against. . .and losing to. . .our Minnesota Vikings already this season.

This is the first meeting of the year between these two teams. They’ll finish the season against each other in Buffalo in Week 18. The last time these two teams met was in last year’s AFC Wild Card playoffs, a game that Buffalo won 47-17 without being forced to punt once.

Here are our picks for this one, courtesy of our friends at Tallysight. The numbers might be a bit different based on when everyone entered their picks into the system. For the latest lines and numbers, you can always check out the DraftKings Sportsbook.

As you can see, we expect the Bills to continue their current winning streak by taking down New England. We’re expecting some points to be scored in this one, as most of us are taking the over for tonight’s contest.

If you’re going to be watching tonight’s game, come on in and watch it with us, won’t you? Enjoy the action, everyone!