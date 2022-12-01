Justin Jefferson named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

For the second month in a row, a member of the Minnesota Vikings has been recognized for sustained excellence across an entire month of play.

The league has announced that wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for the month of November.

The Vikings went 3-1 in the month of November, due in large part to Jefferson’s contributions. Across those four games, he had 480 receiving yards and three touchdowns, eclipsing the 100-yard mark in three of those four games. That includes a career-high 193 receiving yards in the team’s 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.

Jefferson joins outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith as monthly award winners for the Vikings this season. Smith was awarded the league’s Defensive Player of the Month award for his play in the month of October. This is the second time in his career that Jefferson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, as he garnered the award last November as well.

Jefferson currently trails Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins by just one yard in the race for the NFL’s receiving yardage crown for this season. He has already set a new NFL record for receiving yards by a player in their first three NFL season, a record that he will continue to add on to over the remaining weeks of this season, and is on pace to smash the Vikings single-season receiving yardage record, currently held by Randy Moss at 1,632 yards.

Congratulations to Justin Jefferson on being named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Month for November!