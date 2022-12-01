New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings: Interim injury reports

It’s time to check out the second injury reports of the week for the New York Jets and your Minnesota Vikings heading into Sunday’s clash at U.S. Bank Stadium. There have been a couple of changes to make everyone aware of, so let’s go ahead and see what things look like now, shall we?

New York Jets

Did Not Participate

RB Michael Carter (ankle)

S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring)

OT Cedric Ogbuehi (groin/illness)

Limited Participation

OT Duane Brown (shoulder)

Full Participation

NT Sheldon Rankins (elbow, upgrade from LP Wednesday)

from LP Wednesday) CB D.J. Reed (non-injury, upgrade from DNP Wednesday)

from DNP Wednesday) TE Kenny Yeboah (calf, upgrade from LP Wednesday)

Several Jets players have moved into the “Full Participation” category, as you can see above. Carter continues to sit out, so we’ll definitely have to monitor his situation going into tomorrow’s final report. We’ll have to see how Brown goes, too, and whether or not the Jets will have to move forward without the veteran tackle.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion)

TE Ben Ellefson (groin, new addition to injury report)

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion)

S Harrison Smith (ankle, upgrade from LP Wednesday)

from LP Wednesday) DL Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

The Vikings added Ellefson to the injury report after they activated him to the active roster yesterday. He’s probably not going to play. The Vikings continue to be extra cautious with Darrisaw after his concussions, and we likely aren’t going to see him this week either. Harrison Smith is back to being a full participant, which is good news, and it still looks like Evans and Tomlinson will be back for Sunday’s game.

Final injury reports drop tomorrow, folks, and we’ll have them here for you as soon as they’re available.