Week 14 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

It’s Championship week!
Week 13 was pretty good with lots of close games and a couple of upsets. Michigan beating Ohio State was kind of a surprise but they played tough. I think Ohio State really misses Jaxon Smith-Njigba. USC was able to get by Notre Dame. Oregon State upset Oregon to knock them out of the PAC 12 Championship game and letting Utah in the big game. Texas A&M played their game of the year and knocked off LSU which could allow USC or Ohio State into the playoffs. South Carolina continued their really good run by knocking off Clemson and eliminating from any hopes of the playoffs. NC State upset North Carolina and Kentucky upset Louisville.
The conference championship games for this week could be very tight. I think USC vs Utah, TCU vs Kansas State, Clemson vs North Carolina, and UCF vs Tulane all could come down to the wire. If Utah and Kansas State win then I guess it would be an upset but Utah already beat USC. I would love to see Georgia and Michigan both lose but it likely will not affect this year’s playoffs. They cannot start the expanded playoffs soon enough for me because it is quite clear that any given Saturday any top 10 team can beat another top 10 team.
Friday, December 2
.
Conference USA Championship Game
North Texas at UTSA 8:00pm CBSSN
Grant Gunnell QB North Texas
Jyaire Shorter WR North Texas
...
De’Corian Clark WR UTSA
Zakhari Franklin WR UTSA
Rashad Wisdom S UTSA
Pac-12 Championship Game
14 Utah vs. 6 USC (in Las Vegas, NV) 8:00pm
Clark Phillips III CB Utah
Dalton Kincaid TE Utah
Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah
Tavion Thomas RB Utah
Braeden Daniels IOL Utah
Cameron Rising QB Utah
Brant Kuithe TE Utah
...
Jordan Addison WR USC
Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC
Andrew Vorhees IOL USC
Courtland Ford OT USC
Mekhi Blackmon CB USC
Travis Dye RB USC
Brett Neilon IOL USC
Shane Lee LB USC
Austin Jones RB USC
Nick Figueroa EDGE USC
Brandon Pili DL USC
Saturday, December 3
.
MAC Championship Game
Toledo vs. Ohio (in Detroit, MI) 12:00pm
Dallas Gant LB Toledo
...
Sam Wiglusz WR Ohio
James Bostic WR Ohio
Kurt Danneker OL Ohio
Zack Sanders CB Ohio
Bryce Houston LB Ohio
Keye Thompson LB Ohio
Big 12 Championship Game
12 Kansas State vs. 4 TCU (in Arlington, TX) 12:00pm
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State
Cooper Beebe OT Kansas State
Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State
Julius Brents CB Kansas State
...
Quentin Johnston WR TCU
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
Steve Avila IOL TCU
Kendre Miller RB TCU
Josh Newton CB TCU
Dee Winters LB TCU
Noah Daniels CB TCU
Alan Ali IOL TCU
Marcel Brooks WR TCU
Max Duggan QB TCU
Dylan Horton DL TCU
Derius Davis WR TCU
Sun Belt Championship Game
Coastal Carolina at Troy 3:30pm
Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina
Sam Pinckney WR Coastal Carolina
Willie Lampkin IOL Coastal Carolina
Jerrod Clark DL Coastal Carolina
D’Jordan Strong CB Coastal Carolina
Lance Boykin CB Coastal Carolina
...
Richard Jibunor EDGE Troy
Jake Andrews IOL Troy
Dell Pettus S Troy
Carlton Martial LB Troy
SEC Championship Game
5 LSU vs. 1 Georgia (in Atlanta, GA) 4:00pm
Kayshon Boutte WR LSU
B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU
Jaquelin Roy DL LSU
Mekhi Garner CB LSU
Jayden Daniels QB LSU
Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU
Jay Ward S LSU
Ali Gaye EDGE LSU
Mike Jones Jr. LB LSU
Micah Baskerville LB LSU
Joe Foucha S LSU
Jordan Toles S LSU
John Emery Jr. RB LSU
Noah Cain RB LSU
Sevyn Banks CB LSU
Todd Harris Jr. S LSU
...
Jalen Carter DL Georgia
Kelee Ringo CB Georgia
Broderick Jones OT Georgia
Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia
Darnell Washington TE Georgia
Chris Smith II S Georgia
Sedrick Van Pran IOL Georgia
Tykee Smith S Georgia
Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia
Arik Gilbert TE Georgia
Warren McClendon OT Georgia
Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia
Kendall Milton RB Georgia
Stetson Bennett IV QB Georgia
Chad Lindberg OT Georgia
M.J. Sherman LB Georgia
Tate Ratledge OT Georgia
Dominick Blaylock WR Georgia
Zion Logue DL Georgia
Kearis Jackson WR Georgia
American Championship Game
22 UCF at 19 Tulane 4:00pm
Alex Ward S UCF
Davonte Brown CB UCF
Tre’mon Morris-Brash EDGE UCF
Kemore Gamble TE UCF
...
Sincere Haynesworth IOL Tulane
Dorian Williams LB Tulane
Tyjae Spears RB Tulane
Nick Anderson LB Tulane
Mykel Jones WR Tulane
Duece Watts WR Tulane
ACC Championship Game
8 Clemson vs. 17 North Carolina (in Charlotte, NC) 8:00pm
Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson
Bryan Bresee DL Clemson
Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson
Tyler Davis DL Clemson
Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson
D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson
Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson
Davis Allen TE Clemson
Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson
Joseph Ngata WR Clemson
Sheridan Jones CB Clemson
Fred Davis II CB Clemson
Walker Parks OT Clemson
DeMonte Capehart DL Clemson
Malcolm Greene S Clemson
E.J. Williams WR Clemson
Darnell Jefferies DL Clemson
Jake Venables LB Clemson
Will Putnam IOL Clemson
...
Tony Grimes CB North Carolina
Cedric Gray LB North Carolina
Storm Duck CB North Carolina
Raymond Vohasek DL North Carolina
Desmond Evans EDGE North Carolina
Ja’Qurious Conley S North Carolina
Kaimon Rucker DL North Carolina
Cam’Ron Kelly S North Carolina
Noah Taylor LB North Carolina
Corey Gaynor IOL North Carolina
Josh Downs WR North Carolina
Big Ten Championship Game
Purdue vs. 3 Michigan (in Indianapolis, IN) 8:00pm
Charlie Jones WR Purdue
Jalen Graham S Purdue
Aidan O’Connell QB Purdue
Chris Jefferson S Purdue
Cory Trice CB Purdue
Payne Durham TE Purdue
...
Mazi Smith DL Michigan
Blake Corum RB Michigan
D.J. Turner CB Michigan
Mike Morris DL Michigan
Cornelius Johnson WR Michigan
Ryan Hayes OT Michigan
Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan
Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan
Eyabi Anoma EDGE Michigan
Ronnie Bell WR Michigan
Zak Zinter OT Michigan
R.J. Moten S Michigan
Jake Moody K Michigan
Roman Wilson WR Michigan
Erick All TE Michigan
Taylor Upshaw EDGE Michigan
Michael Barrett S Michigan
Andrew Gentry OT Michigan
Jaylen Harrell EDGE Michigan
Yore mock!
TRADES
Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks
Sent: Round 1 Pick 29
Received: Round 2 Pick 3, Round 4 Pick 16
...
Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns
Sent: Round 2 Pick 3
Received: Round 2 Pick 11, Round 4 Pick 11
...
Trade Partner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sent: Round 4 Pick 13
Received: Round 5 Pick 19, Round 5 Pick 40
...
Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers
Sent: Round 5 Pick 19, Round 6 Pick 39
Received: Round 5 Pick 8, Round 7 Pick 10
...
42: R2 P11 CB Devon Witherspoon - Illinois 6-0 180
93: R3 P30 DL Tuli Tuipulotu - USC 6-4 290
113: R4 P11 RB Zach Charbonnet - UCLA 6-1 220
118: R4 P16 QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington 6-3 213
143: R5 P8 OT Jaxson Kirkland - Washington 6-7 340
165: R5 P30 WR Charlie Jones - Purdue 6-0 188
175: R5 P40 LB Daiyan Henley - Washington State 6-2 232
212: R6 P37 S Quindell Johnson - Memphis 6-0 205
225: R7 P10 C Alex Forsyth - Oregon 6-4 312
You may be thinking why would the team add yet another CB. Well, Peterson is playing well but Sullivan is not. Dantzler seemingly gets dinged up every year and Booth has not played much and is out already. Evans is out with a concussion too. I think they cannot have enough corners.
The rest are just picks I like and probably go higher.
Enjoy!
Poll
Which game do you think has the best chance to be an upset?
-
0%
Utah over USC
-
0%
Kansas State over TCU
-
0%
LSU over Georgia
-
0%
Purdue over Michigan
-
0%
North Carolina over Clemson
Loading comments...