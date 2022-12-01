Week 14 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

It’s Championship week!

Week 13 was pretty good with lots of close games and a couple of upsets. Michigan beating Ohio State was kind of a surprise but they played tough. I think Ohio State really misses Jaxon Smith-Njigba. USC was able to get by Notre Dame. Oregon State upset Oregon to knock them out of the PAC 12 Championship game and letting Utah in the big game. Texas A&M played their game of the year and knocked off LSU which could allow USC or Ohio State into the playoffs. South Carolina continued their really good run by knocking off Clemson and eliminating from any hopes of the playoffs. NC State upset North Carolina and Kentucky upset Louisville.

The conference championship games for this week could be very tight. I think USC vs Utah, TCU vs Kansas State, Clemson vs North Carolina, and UCF vs Tulane all could come down to the wire. If Utah and Kansas State win then I guess it would be an upset but Utah already beat USC. I would love to see Georgia and Michigan both lose but it likely will not affect this year’s playoffs. They cannot start the expanded playoffs soon enough for me because it is quite clear that any given Saturday any top 10 team can beat another top 10 team.

Friday, December 2

.

Conference USA Championship Game

North Texas at UTSA 8:00pm CBSSN

Grant Gunnell QB North Texas

Jyaire Shorter WR North Texas

...

De’Corian Clark WR UTSA

Zakhari Franklin WR UTSA

Rashad Wisdom S UTSA

Pac-12 Championship Game

14 Utah vs. 6 USC (in Las Vegas, NV) 8:00pm

Clark Phillips III CB Utah

Dalton Kincaid TE Utah

Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah

Tavion Thomas RB Utah

Braeden Daniels IOL Utah

Cameron Rising QB Utah

Brant Kuithe TE Utah

...

Jordan Addison WR USC

Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC

Andrew Vorhees IOL USC

Courtland Ford OT USC

Mekhi Blackmon CB USC

Travis Dye RB USC

Brett Neilon IOL USC

Shane Lee LB USC

Austin Jones RB USC

Nick Figueroa EDGE USC

Brandon Pili DL USC

Saturday, December 3

.

MAC Championship Game

Toledo vs. Ohio (in Detroit, MI) 12:00pm

Dallas Gant LB Toledo

...

Sam Wiglusz WR Ohio

James Bostic WR Ohio

Kurt Danneker OL Ohio

Zack Sanders CB Ohio

Bryce Houston LB Ohio

Keye Thompson LB Ohio

Big 12 Championship Game

12 Kansas State vs. 4 TCU (in Arlington, TX) 12:00pm

Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State

Cooper Beebe OT Kansas State

Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State

Julius Brents CB Kansas State

...

Quentin Johnston WR TCU

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU

Steve Avila IOL TCU

Kendre Miller RB TCU

Josh Newton CB TCU

Dee Winters LB TCU

Noah Daniels CB TCU

Alan Ali IOL TCU

Marcel Brooks WR TCU

Max Duggan QB TCU

Dylan Horton DL TCU

Derius Davis WR TCU

Sun Belt Championship Game

Coastal Carolina at Troy 3:30pm

Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina

Sam Pinckney WR Coastal Carolina

Willie Lampkin IOL Coastal Carolina

Jerrod Clark DL Coastal Carolina

D’Jordan Strong CB Coastal Carolina

Lance Boykin CB Coastal Carolina

...

Richard Jibunor EDGE Troy

Jake Andrews IOL Troy

Dell Pettus S Troy

Carlton Martial LB Troy

SEC Championship Game

5 LSU vs. 1 Georgia (in Atlanta, GA) 4:00pm

Kayshon Boutte WR LSU

B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU

Jaquelin Roy DL LSU

Mekhi Garner CB LSU

Jayden Daniels QB LSU

Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU

Jay Ward S LSU

Ali Gaye EDGE LSU

Mike Jones Jr. LB LSU

Micah Baskerville LB LSU

Joe Foucha S LSU

Jordan Toles S LSU

John Emery Jr. RB LSU

Noah Cain RB LSU

Sevyn Banks CB LSU

Todd Harris Jr. S LSU

...

Jalen Carter DL Georgia

Kelee Ringo CB Georgia

Broderick Jones OT Georgia

Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia

Darnell Washington TE Georgia

Chris Smith II S Georgia

Sedrick Van Pran IOL Georgia

Tykee Smith S Georgia

Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia

Arik Gilbert TE Georgia

Warren McClendon OT Georgia

Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia

Kendall Milton RB Georgia

Stetson Bennett IV QB Georgia

Chad Lindberg OT Georgia

M.J. Sherman LB Georgia

Tate Ratledge OT Georgia

Dominick Blaylock WR Georgia

Zion Logue DL Georgia

Kearis Jackson WR Georgia

American Championship Game

22 UCF at 19 Tulane 4:00pm

Alex Ward S UCF

Davonte Brown CB UCF

Tre’mon Morris-Brash EDGE UCF

Kemore Gamble TE UCF

...

Sincere Haynesworth IOL Tulane

Dorian Williams LB Tulane

Tyjae Spears RB Tulane

Nick Anderson LB Tulane

Mykel Jones WR Tulane

Duece Watts WR Tulane

ACC Championship Game

8 Clemson vs. 17 North Carolina (in Charlotte, NC) 8:00pm

Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson

Bryan Bresee DL Clemson

Trenton Simpson LB Clemson

K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson

Tyler Davis DL Clemson

Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson

D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson

Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson

Davis Allen TE Clemson

Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson

Joseph Ngata WR Clemson

Sheridan Jones CB Clemson

Fred Davis II CB Clemson

Walker Parks OT Clemson

DeMonte Capehart DL Clemson

Malcolm Greene S Clemson

E.J. Williams WR Clemson

Darnell Jefferies DL Clemson

Jake Venables LB Clemson

Will Putnam IOL Clemson

...

Tony Grimes CB North Carolina

Cedric Gray LB North Carolina

Storm Duck CB North Carolina

Raymond Vohasek DL North Carolina

Desmond Evans EDGE North Carolina

Ja’Qurious Conley S North Carolina

Kaimon Rucker DL North Carolina

Cam’Ron Kelly S North Carolina

Noah Taylor LB North Carolina

Corey Gaynor IOL North Carolina

Josh Downs WR North Carolina

Big Ten Championship Game

Purdue vs. 3 Michigan (in Indianapolis, IN) 8:00pm

Charlie Jones WR Purdue

Jalen Graham S Purdue

Aidan O’Connell QB Purdue

Chris Jefferson S Purdue

Cory Trice CB Purdue

Payne Durham TE Purdue

...

Mazi Smith DL Michigan

Blake Corum RB Michigan

D.J. Turner CB Michigan

Mike Morris DL Michigan

Cornelius Johnson WR Michigan

Ryan Hayes OT Michigan

Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan

Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan

Eyabi Anoma EDGE Michigan

Ronnie Bell WR Michigan

Zak Zinter OT Michigan

R.J. Moten S Michigan

Jake Moody K Michigan

Roman Wilson WR Michigan

Erick All TE Michigan

Taylor Upshaw EDGE Michigan

Michael Barrett S Michigan

Andrew Gentry OT Michigan

Jaylen Harrell EDGE Michigan

Yore mock!

TRADES

Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks

Sent: Round 1 Pick 29

Received: Round 2 Pick 3, Round 4 Pick 16

...

Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns

Sent: Round 2 Pick 3

Received: Round 2 Pick 11, Round 4 Pick 11

...

Trade Partner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sent: Round 4 Pick 13

Received: Round 5 Pick 19, Round 5 Pick 40

...

Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers

Sent: Round 5 Pick 19, Round 6 Pick 39

Received: Round 5 Pick 8, Round 7 Pick 10

...

42: R2 P11 CB Devon Witherspoon - Illinois 6-0 180

93: R3 P30 DL Tuli Tuipulotu - USC 6-4 290

113: R4 P11 RB Zach Charbonnet - UCLA 6-1 220

118: R4 P16 QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington 6-3 213

143: R5 P8 OT Jaxson Kirkland - Washington 6-7 340

165: R5 P30 WR Charlie Jones - Purdue 6-0 188

175: R5 P40 LB Daiyan Henley - Washington State 6-2 232

212: R6 P37 S Quindell Johnson - Memphis 6-0 205

225: R7 P10 C Alex Forsyth - Oregon 6-4 312

You may be thinking why would the team add yet another CB. Well, Peterson is playing well but Sullivan is not. Dantzler seemingly gets dinged up every year and Booth has not played much and is out already. Evans is out with a concussion too. I think they cannot have enough corners.

The rest are just picks I like and probably go higher.

Enjoy!