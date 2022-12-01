 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 14 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

Conference Championships!

By MarkSP18
COLLEGE FOOTBALL NOV 19 Illinois at Michigan Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s Championship week!

Week 13 was pretty good with lots of close games and a couple of upsets. Michigan beating Ohio State was kind of a surprise but they played tough. I think Ohio State really misses Jaxon Smith-Njigba. USC was able to get by Notre Dame. Oregon State upset Oregon to knock them out of the PAC 12 Championship game and letting Utah in the big game. Texas A&M played their game of the year and knocked off LSU which could allow USC or Ohio State into the playoffs. South Carolina continued their really good run by knocking off Clemson and eliminating from any hopes of the playoffs. NC State upset North Carolina and Kentucky upset Louisville.

The conference championship games for this week could be very tight. I think USC vs Utah, TCU vs Kansas State, Clemson vs North Carolina, and UCF vs Tulane all could come down to the wire. If Utah and Kansas State win then I guess it would be an upset but Utah already beat USC. I would love to see Georgia and Michigan both lose but it likely will not affect this year’s playoffs. They cannot start the expanded playoffs soon enough for me because it is quite clear that any given Saturday any top 10 team can beat another top 10 team.

Friday, December 2

.

Conference USA Championship Game

North Texas at UTSA 8:00pm CBSSN

Grant Gunnell QB North Texas
Jyaire Shorter WR North Texas
...
De’Corian Clark WR UTSA
Zakhari Franklin WR UTSA
Rashad Wisdom S UTSA

Pac-12 Championship Game

14 Utah vs. 6 USC (in Las Vegas, NV) 8:00pm

Clark Phillips III CB Utah
Dalton Kincaid TE Utah
Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah
Tavion Thomas RB Utah
Braeden Daniels IOL Utah
Cameron Rising QB Utah
Brant Kuithe TE Utah
...
Jordan Addison WR USC
Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC
Andrew Vorhees IOL USC
Courtland Ford OT USC
Mekhi Blackmon CB USC
Travis Dye RB USC
Brett Neilon IOL USC
Shane Lee LB USC
Austin Jones RB USC
Nick Figueroa EDGE USC
Brandon Pili DL USC

Saturday, December 3

.

MAC Championship Game

Toledo vs. Ohio (in Detroit, MI) 12:00pm

Dallas Gant LB Toledo
...
Sam Wiglusz WR Ohio
James Bostic WR Ohio
Kurt Danneker OL Ohio
Zack Sanders CB Ohio
Bryce Houston LB Ohio
Keye Thompson LB Ohio

Big 12 Championship Game

12 Kansas State vs. 4 TCU (in Arlington, TX) 12:00pm

Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State
Cooper Beebe OT Kansas State
Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State
Julius Brents CB Kansas State
...
Quentin Johnston WR TCU
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
Steve Avila IOL TCU
Kendre Miller RB TCU
Josh Newton CB TCU
Dee Winters LB TCU
Noah Daniels CB TCU
Alan Ali IOL TCU
Marcel Brooks WR TCU
Max Duggan QB TCU
Dylan Horton DL TCU
Derius Davis WR TCU

Sun Belt Championship Game

Coastal Carolina at Troy 3:30pm

Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina
Sam Pinckney WR Coastal Carolina
Willie Lampkin IOL Coastal Carolina
Jerrod Clark DL Coastal Carolina
D’Jordan Strong CB Coastal Carolina
Lance Boykin CB Coastal Carolina
...
Richard Jibunor EDGE Troy
Jake Andrews IOL Troy
Dell Pettus S Troy
Carlton Martial LB Troy

SEC Championship Game

5 LSU vs. 1 Georgia (in Atlanta, GA) 4:00pm

Kayshon Boutte WR LSU
B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU
Jaquelin Roy DL LSU
Mekhi Garner CB LSU
Jayden Daniels QB LSU
Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU
Jay Ward S LSU
Ali Gaye EDGE LSU
Mike Jones Jr. LB LSU
Micah Baskerville LB LSU
Joe Foucha S LSU
Jordan Toles S LSU
John Emery Jr. RB LSU
Noah Cain RB LSU
Sevyn Banks CB LSU
Todd Harris Jr. S LSU
...
Jalen Carter DL Georgia
Kelee Ringo CB Georgia
Broderick Jones OT Georgia
Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia
Darnell Washington TE Georgia
Chris Smith II S Georgia
Sedrick Van Pran IOL Georgia
Tykee Smith S Georgia
Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia
Arik Gilbert TE Georgia
Warren McClendon OT Georgia
Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia
Kendall Milton RB Georgia
Stetson Bennett IV QB Georgia
Chad Lindberg OT Georgia
M.J. Sherman LB Georgia
Tate Ratledge OT Georgia
Dominick Blaylock WR Georgia
Zion Logue DL Georgia
Kearis Jackson WR Georgia

American Championship Game

22 UCF at 19 Tulane 4:00pm

Alex Ward S UCF
Davonte Brown CB UCF
Tre’mon Morris-Brash EDGE UCF
Kemore Gamble TE UCF
...
Sincere Haynesworth IOL Tulane
Dorian Williams LB Tulane
Tyjae Spears RB Tulane
Nick Anderson LB Tulane
Mykel Jones WR Tulane
Duece Watts WR Tulane

ACC Championship Game

8 Clemson vs. 17 North Carolina (in Charlotte, NC) 8:00pm

Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson
Bryan Bresee DL Clemson
Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson
Tyler Davis DL Clemson
Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson
D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson
Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson
Davis Allen TE Clemson
Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson
Joseph Ngata WR Clemson
Sheridan Jones CB Clemson
Fred Davis II CB Clemson
Walker Parks OT Clemson
DeMonte Capehart DL Clemson
Malcolm Greene S Clemson
E.J. Williams WR Clemson
Darnell Jefferies DL Clemson
Jake Venables LB Clemson
Will Putnam IOL Clemson
...
Tony Grimes CB North Carolina
Cedric Gray LB North Carolina
Storm Duck CB North Carolina
Raymond Vohasek DL North Carolina
Desmond Evans EDGE North Carolina
Ja’Qurious Conley S North Carolina
Kaimon Rucker DL North Carolina
Cam’Ron Kelly S North Carolina
Noah Taylor LB North Carolina
Corey Gaynor IOL North Carolina
Josh Downs WR North Carolina

Big Ten Championship Game

Purdue vs. 3 Michigan (in Indianapolis, IN) 8:00pm

Charlie Jones WR Purdue
Jalen Graham S Purdue
Aidan O’Connell QB Purdue
Chris Jefferson S Purdue
Cory Trice CB Purdue
Payne Durham TE Purdue
...
Mazi Smith DL Michigan
Blake Corum RB Michigan
D.J. Turner CB Michigan
Mike Morris DL Michigan
Cornelius Johnson WR Michigan
Ryan Hayes OT Michigan
Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan
Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan
Eyabi Anoma EDGE Michigan
Ronnie Bell WR Michigan
Zak Zinter OT Michigan
R.J. Moten S Michigan
Jake Moody K Michigan
Roman Wilson WR Michigan
Erick All TE Michigan
Taylor Upshaw EDGE Michigan
Michael Barrett S Michigan
Andrew Gentry OT Michigan
Jaylen Harrell EDGE Michigan

Yore mock!

TRADES
Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks
Sent: Round 1 Pick 29
Received: Round 2 Pick 3, Round 4 Pick 16
...
Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns
Sent: Round 2 Pick 3
Received: Round 2 Pick 11, Round 4 Pick 11
...
Trade Partner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sent: Round 4 Pick 13
Received: Round 5 Pick 19, Round 5 Pick 40
...
Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers
Sent: Round 5 Pick 19, Round 6 Pick 39
Received: Round 5 Pick 8, Round 7 Pick 10
...

42: R2 P11 CB Devon Witherspoon - Illinois 6-0 180

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 22 Chattanooga at Illinois Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

93: R3 P30 DL Tuli Tuipulotu - USC 6-4 290

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Colorado at USC Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

113: R4 P11 RB Zach Charbonnet - UCLA 6-1 220

USC v UCLA Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

118: R4 P16 QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington 6-3 213

Oregon State v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

143: R5 P8 OT Jaxson Kirkland - Washington 6-7 340

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Cal at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

165: R5 P30 WR Charlie Jones - Purdue 6-0 188

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Purdue at Indiana Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

175: R5 P40 LB Daiyan Henley - Washington State 6-2 232

NCAA Football: Washington State at Stanford Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

212: R6 P37 S Quindell Johnson - Memphis 6-0 205

NCAA Football: Arkansas State at Memphis Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

225: R7 P10 C Alex Forsyth - Oregon 6-4 312

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game - Oregon vs Georgia Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

You may be thinking why would the team add yet another CB. Well, Peterson is playing well but Sullivan is not. Dantzler seemingly gets dinged up every year and Booth has not played much and is out already. Evans is out with a concussion too. I think they cannot have enough corners.

The rest are just picks I like and probably go higher.

Enjoy!

