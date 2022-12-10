Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 10-11 December 2022

The Vikings can wrap up the division on Sunday with a win or tie vs the Lions. Still a bit of a surprise is the Vikings remaining 2 point dogs vs the Lions. It’s all good though. Hopefully, the team will or may use this to motivate them even more (not that they need any more).

I expect a win but it doesn’t really matter because they will win the division and now just need to fine tune and hopefully remain healthy.

Since our last open thread we have had these stories ...

Fan confidence in the Vikings remains high.

Final injury reports only show Johnathan Bullard out for the Vikings.

Warren considers this game to be the Lions Super Bowl and they really cannot afford any more losses.

The DN Staff Picks update is posted as well. Still have no clue how I am doing well.

As usual, when I do these, you will be MOCKED ...

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Round 1 Pick 29, Round 4 Pick 15

Received: Round 2 Pick 1, Round 4 Pick 1, Round 7 Pick 1

...

Trade Partner: Carolina Panthers

Sent: Round 2 Pick 1

Received: Round 2 Pick 6, Round 4 Pick 6

...

Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders

Sent: Round 2 Pick 6

Received: Round 2 Pick 12, Round 4 Pick 12

...

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Round 4 Pick 1, Future Round 3 Pick

Received: Round 3 Pick 1

...

43: R2 P12 WR Jalin Hyatt - Tennessee

64: R3 P1 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan

93: R3 P30 CB Julius Brents - Kansas State

108: R4 P6 EDGE K.J. Henry - Clemson

114: R4 P12 RB Zach Charbonnet - UCLA

165: R5 P30 DL Keondre Coburn - Texas

212: R6 P37 LB Dee Winters - TCU

214: R6 P39 G McClendon Curtis - Chattanooga

216: R7 P1 QB Jake Haener - Fresno State

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: