Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 10-11 December 2022

The Vikings can wrap up the division on Sunday with a win or tie vs the Lions. Still a bit of a surprise is the Vikings remaining 2 point dogs vs the Lions. It’s all good though. Hopefully, the team will or may use this to motivate them even more (not that they need any more).
I expect a win but it doesn’t really matter because they will win the division and now just need to fine tune and hopefully remain healthy.
Since our last open thread we have had these stories ...
Fan confidence in the Vikings remains high.
Final injury reports only show Johnathan Bullard out for the Vikings.
Warren considers this game to be the Lions Super Bowl and they really cannot afford any more losses.
The DN Staff Picks update is posted as well. Still have no clue how I am doing well.
As usual, when I do these, you will be MOCKED ...
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Round 1 Pick 29, Round 4 Pick 15
Received: Round 2 Pick 1, Round 4 Pick 1, Round 7 Pick 1
...
Trade Partner: Carolina Panthers
Sent: Round 2 Pick 1
Received: Round 2 Pick 6, Round 4 Pick 6
...
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Round 2 Pick 6
Received: Round 2 Pick 12, Round 4 Pick 12
...
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Round 4 Pick 1, Future Round 3 Pick
Received: Round 3 Pick 1
...
43: R2 P12 WR Jalin Hyatt - Tennessee
64: R3 P1 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan
93: R3 P30 CB Julius Brents - Kansas State
108: R4 P6 EDGE K.J. Henry - Clemson
114: R4 P12 RB Zach Charbonnet - UCLA
165: R5 P30 DL Keondre Coburn - Texas
212: R6 P37 LB Dee Winters - TCU
214: R6 P39 G McClendon Curtis - Chattanooga
216: R7 P1 QB Jake Haener - Fresno State
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...