Vikings activate Cameron Dantzler, place Jonathan Bullard on IR

A little less than 24 hours out from kickoff against the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings have made a handful of roster moves, one of which is one we’ve been anticipating all week long.

As expected, the Vikings have officially activated cornerback Cameron Dantzler and he will start in Detroit on Sunday. Dantzler has missed the Vikings’ last four games after being placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. He was designated for return from IR this week and had a full week of practice in preparation for this week’s game.

The team has also placed defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard on injured reserve. Bullard suffered a bicep injury early in the game against the New York Jets this past week and had already been declared out of Sunday’s game on yesterday’s final injury report. If the Vikings want to bring him back, he will not be eligible to return before the regular season finale in Chicago.

The Vikings also elevated two players from the practice squad in safety Myles Dorn and cornerback Tay Gowan. This is the third elevation for Gowan this season, so if the Vikings want to bring him up from the practice squad going forward they will have to sign him to the 53-man roster. It is Dorn’s third elevation as well, so the same will apply to him even though Dorn was actually signed to the active roster for a stretch this season.

We don’t know at this point whether or not Dorn’s elevation has anything to do with the status of Harrison Smith, who was listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report. Smith was one of the players that was hit by the illness that was going around the Vikings’ locker room this week and is reportedly dealing with a neck injury as well.

Those should be the final roster moves for the Vikings as they prepare to depart for Detroit. We will continue bringing you news about tomorrow’s game as soon as it becomes available.