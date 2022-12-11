We’ve finally made it to game day, folks! And what a game day it could be for our Minnesota Vikings, as they attempt to wrap up their first NFC North division title since 2017 in the home of one of their NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions. We want everybody to be able to follow along with all of today’s action to the best of their ability, so we’re going to provide all of the means for you to do so here in one place.

Television Info

We’re still at the best time for NFL kickoffs for this one, that being noon Central on Sunday. This game will be shown on the FOX family of networks, including KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, with Kenny Albert and cheatin’ ass Jonathan Vilma on the call. If you’re wondering whether or not you’re in the local broadcast area for this one, here’s this week’s map from the good folks at 506 Sports. The Vikings/Lions game is represented by the green area.

If you’re using the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package to view this one, you’ll want to point the receiver toward Channel 710.

For our men and women in uniform serving overseas, this game will be shown LIVE on the American Forces Network, specifically on AFN Sports 2. Kickoff is slated for 1700Z, which works out to 1900L for everyone in Central Europe, 2100L for those on Arabian Standard Time, and 0300L on Monday morning for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

As usual, the Vikings Radio Network affiliates throughout the upper midwest will be carrying this one. If you’re not sure who the affiliates in your area are, feel free to check the link for the full list.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio to follow this one, you’ll find the Vikings Radio Network feed on Channels 121 and 383. If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

The folks over at Football Zebras inform us that the officiating crew for this week’s game will be led by Ron Torbert. It’s been quite a while since the Vikings have seen Torbert. . .nearly three years, as a matter of fact. The last Vikings game he led an officiating crew for was Minnesota’s 39-10 blowout over the Los Angeles Chargers back in December of 2019.

Weather Info

Again, the Vikings will be playing in a game that will be contested indoors, so there won’t be any effect on the game from the elements. If you’re attending the game, it looks like it’s going to be a nice day in the Motor City according to our friends from WeatherNation. Temperatures will hit 40 degrees by kickoff and winds will be light out of the west.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions are still listed as a 2-point favorite for this one. The over/under for this one is sitting at 51.5, which is the second-highest total in the NFL this week. To see how the lines are changing as we get closer to kickoff, you can always check out DraftKings for the latest updates.

Streaming Info

Because this game is being shown on FOX, you can stream things using FOX Sports Go if you have a TV provider login. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV or Sling TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be all the information you need in order to follow along with all of the action from Ford Field this afternoon between the Vikings and the Lions. As we usually do, we will have our Open Thread for the first quarter of play up and running about an hour before kickoff, which means that you can start looking for it at around 11:00 AM Central time.