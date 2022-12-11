Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Key information and first quarter discussion

We’re just an hour away from kickoff at Ford Field, ladies and gentlemen, as our Minnesota Vikings have an opportunity to wrap up the NFC North and punch their postseason ticket this afternoon if they can beat their division rivals, the Detroit Lions. Let’s get you up to speed with everything you need to know for this one.

Date and Time: Sunday, 11 December 2022, noon Central time

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Television Coverage: KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, FOX affiliates around the country, DirecTV Channel 710

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channels 121 and 383 (Vikings feed), SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings +2, Over/Under 51.5

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 30, Lions 24

Three Keys

1) For crying out loud get some pressure on the quarterback: For reasons that are quite inexplicable, this defense seems to go for incredibly long stretches without getting heat on opposing quarterbacks. The Vikings can’t sit back and let Jared Goff get comfortable, so hopefully they’ll be in his face early and often to get him out of rhythm in this one. Otherwise, it could be a long day.

2) Keep consistent on offense: The Vikings seem to have stretches in each game where the offense just sort of takes a break and doesn’t do much. Against a team that can put up points in bunches like Detroit can, they can’t afford to do that in this one. Whatever makes them fall asleep for stretches needs to be addressed, and hopefully we won’t see anything like that today.

3) Win on special teams: Yes, I know, I say this most weeks, but it’s still very important. Ryan Wright has been great this year and perhaps Greg Joseph is out of his funk a bit after hitting a 51-yarder against the Jets last week. But the Vikings’ special teams have been a net positive all year, and that’s a trend that needs to continue in this one.

Know the Foe: Pride of Detroit

That should be everything you need to be caught up on this one, folks. As always, the new Open Threads will drop at the start of each quarter, so keep an eye out for those and keep the discussion moving accordingly.

Here’s hoping that in about three hours or so we’re all going to be back here talking about how awesome it is to be NFC North division champions and guaranteeing that this team will be returning to the playoffs.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!