Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

Time for everyone to put those four fingers way up above your collective heads, as we’ve reached the final quarter of play in Detroit with your Minnesota Vikings trailing the Detroit Lions by a score of 21-13.

The Vikings got the football first coming out of the locker room and the “Third Quarter Vikings” showed up, going three-and-out on their first possession and punting it to the Lions, with Detroit taking over at their own 24.

The Minnesota defense appeared to have forced a three-and-out, but the Lions pulled a fake punt out of the bag and got a huge gain into Minnesota territory. Detroit finished the drive with another touchdown, as Goff threw his third touchdown pass of the day. This one was a 5-yarder to Josh Reynolds and it put the Lions up 21-7 with 5:44 remaining in the third quarter.

The Vikings moved the ball nicely on their next drive with Kirk Cousins finding T.J. Hockenson and Justin Jefferson for big gains, but they found themselves facing a 4th-and-4 from the Detroit 23. Kevin O’Connell elected to go for it, and Cousins found Adam Thielen for a 23-yard touchdown! The Vikings went for a two-point conversion but were unsuccessful, leaving the score at 21-13 with just over two minutes left in the quarter.

The Lions got the ball back and are, once again, getting no resistance from the Minnesota defense, as they’re looking at a 1st-and-10 from the Minnesota 29-yard line as we head to the fourth quarter.

If the Vikings want to wrap up the NFC North today, they’re going to need another fourth-quarter comeback, as they trail the Detroit Lions by a score of 21-13 after three quarters of play. Can they do it? Come watch with us and find out!