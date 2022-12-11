Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re about an hour and a half out from kickoff at Ford Field, folks, and that means it’s time for the inactive lists to come out. Both the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions have declared their inactives for this one, so let’s take a look at who will be watching this one in street clothes.
Minnesota Vikings
- DL Ross Blacklock
- C Garrett Bradbury
- OT Christian Darrisaw
- S Harrison Smith
- OLB Luiji Vilain
We brought you the story about Darrisaw and Smith both being inactive this morning, and now Bradbury will join them. Blake Brandel gets the start for Darrisaw, Josh Metellus will step in for Smith, and Austin Schlottman will start at center for Bradbury.
This also means that OT Vederian Lowe and DL Esezi Otomewo will be active for the first time in their NFL careers, if memory serves me correctly, so congratulations to both of them.
Detroit Lions
- OT Kayode Awosika
- OLB Derrick Barnes
- DT Michael Brockers
- G Evan Brown
- DL Austin Bryant
- DB Will Harris
- WR Tom Kennedy
Not a lot of surprises on the injury report for the Lions, who had already declared three players out and had Brown listed as doubtful. They will be a bit short-handed in the secondary without Harris, who is their starter at the nickel spot.
Those are the inactives for today’s game in Detroit, everyone. Be looking for the first Open Thread of the day to drop an hour before kickoff, right around 11:00 AM Central time.
