Vikings vs Lions | The Final Score

On this episode of Climbing The Pocket’s “The Final Score”, we react with you! The Minnesota Vikings have traveled to Detroit to play the Lions. They have a chance to win the NFC North division with a win over the Detroit Lions. Will they do that? Nope, they lost 34-23. If the first half is any indication, we are likely to be disappointed. Can they pull off a comeback in the second half? Negative, they did not even though they tried. They have done it numerous times this season so far, and could this be another one? No. All the inner division games are challenging and can be weird. Why should this one be different? Right? Right! Why does this team make it so hard on Vikings fans? They are still 10-3 and assured of winning the division. Just not today.

All these questions, and more as we react at the end of the game, in the final two minutes, with Climbing The Pocket’s ‘The Final Score.’ Join us and share your frustrations.

1) Highlights

2) Lowlights

3) Speed round and your questions

4) What’s ahead

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is here. There are 4 regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did—hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Jonas, Jayson, and Dave will be here. Did you like what you saw?

