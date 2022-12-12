Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 12 December 2022

Well, it’s another Monday, ladies and gentlemen. Unfortunately, it’s not a victory Monday, as our Minnesota Vikings fell to the Detroit Lions yesterday, which sucks. This team’s still going to win the NFC North and still going to get a home playoff game, but things like what we saw yesterday just leave a bad taste, you know?

In any case, we’ve moved on to the Vikings’ next game, as they’ll face the Indianapolis Colts this Saturday. . .not Sunday, but Saturday. . .at U.S. Bank Stadium with yet another chance to win the NFC North. Their spot in the playoff picture hasn’t changed much, but they’ve basically got no shot at the top seed in the Conference anymore.

Oh, and Justin Jefferson claimed yet another spot in the Vikings’ record books, even in a losing effort.

