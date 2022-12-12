Kirk Cousins nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week Award

The Minnesota Vikings may have fallen to the Detroit Lions yesterday, but it certainly wasn’t because of anything that quarterback Kirk Cousins did. Cousins had what might have been his best game of the season on Sunday, and now he’s being recognized for it.

For the first time this year, Cousins has been nominated for the weekly FedEx Air Player of the Week Award.

Cousins’ final numbers for Sunday show him going 31-of-41 for 425 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Vikings’ 34-23 loss. It’s just the second time this season that he’s eclipsed 300 yards and the second time he’s gone over 400 yards as a member of the Vikings. He accomplished it in the 2020 season finale, which also took place in Detroit.

Cousins’ competition for the award this week is Detroit’s Jared Goff (27/39, 330 yards, 3 TD) and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence (30/42, 368 yards, 3 TD).

If you want to vote for Cousins, you can go to the appropriate page at NFL dot com. Weekly winners have a donation made in their name by FedEx to Historically Black Colleges and Universities through the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Here’s hoping that Cousins can bring home the award for this week!