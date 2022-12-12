Blake Brandel suffers torn MCL, out at least 4 weeks

With rising star Christian Darrisaw dealing with concussion issues over the past few weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have been very fortunate to get some pretty solid play out of backup Blake Brandel. Brandel had to exit yesterday’s loss in Detroit near the end of the game, and now we know why. . .and the news isn’t great.

In his Monday press conference, Kevin O’Connell said that Brandel suffered a torn MCL towards the end of the game and that he would miss at least four weeks. If the team were to put him on injured reserve and designate him for return, that means he could be back for the start of the playoffs. O’Connell expressed hope that the Vikings would have Brandel available again this season.

Brandel was originally drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. He spent his first season and part of his second on the practice squad, getting elevated to the main roster in mid-October of 2021. He had done a solid job in Darrisaw’s absence and likely has a role with this team as the swing tackle for the next couple of years. In his absence, it appears that Oli Udoh will serve as the primary backup tackle as he stepped in for Brandel after he left Sunday’s game.

There was some good news from O’Connell’s press conference, however, as he stated that the Vikings believe that Darrisaw will be taking his spot back over starting with this Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Darrisaw has missed the last three games after suffering two concussions in two weeks against Buffalo and Dallas but was having a great season before having to miss time.