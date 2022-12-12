New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s time to bring Week 14 in the National Football League to a close, as Monday Night Football comes to us tonight from the desert. Tonight, the New England Patriots travel to face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. . .a venue that will be hosting the Super Bowl in about two months.

This is a battle between two teams that have had the privilege of losing to the Minnesota Vikings already this season. The Vikings beat the Patriots 33-26 on Thanksgiving night, while they also took down the Cardinals by a score of 34-26 back in Week 8.

Here are our picks for this one, powered by our friends at Tallysight. The lines and numbers may vary based on when everyone put their picks into the system. For the latest, you can check out the folks at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

The majority of us think that Bill Belichick and company will get the win tonight to try to keep pace in the AFC East, while we’re split as to whether or not the Cardinals will keep it close enough to cover. Only Eric is taking the “over” for tonight’s contest, so the majority of us are expecting a pretty low-scoring affair.

If you’re going to be watching tonight’s game, feel free to hang out and talk about it here. Enjoy the action, folks!