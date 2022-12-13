Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 13 December 2022

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season is officially over and done with, so it’s time to officially move on to the final quarter of the season. The Minnesota Vikings will get things started on Saturday, so it’s a bit of a short week, but we’ll get you prepared for it no matter what.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Kirk Cousins was nominated for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week Award.

Cris Carter said that Justin Jefferson is better than him and better than Randy Moss. Really, he said that.

Excitement about the potential return of Christian Darrisaw is tempered a bit by the news that Blake Brandel tore his MCL and will miss the rest of the regular season (at least).

Man. . .remember that game and that guy?

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: