Time To Hit The Panic Button?

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings finally had their streak of luck run short as they squander two banner offensive performances from both Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson in a 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

It wasn’t quite a blowout, but the Vikings never felt in control of the game and they had chances to do so. The Lions didn’t put the Vikings away until the very end with a field goal by Michael Badgley.

There is a lot to talk about with this game, including:

-Why the nerds were right about this team being fraudulent

-Why the Vikings can still buck the trend and continue their success

-Do we need to hit the panic button on defense?

-How should we view the draft class

We will start off the show with Nate Atkins, who covers the Indianapolis Colts for the Indianapolis Star. The Colts have lost in embarrassing fashion and beaten the Kansas City Chiefs en route to their 4-8-1 record this season. We will talk with Nate about this, how the two teams match up and get a score prediction from him as well.

All of that and more on Monday night’s The Real Forno Show!

