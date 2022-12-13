A reminder about Saturday’s television coverage of the Vikings

This weekend’s game is going to be a bit different for Minnesota Vikings fans, and even though we give you a post each week with how you can follow along with all of the action through different mediums, we want to put this one out early to make sure that everyone is aware of what’s happening.

First off, it’s important to remember that the Vikings’ game with the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium is scheduled for Saturday, not Sunday. It’s still going to kick off at noon Central time, but don’t miss it by thinking that it’s another Sunday game. The Vikings will start a tripleheader of Saturday football this weekend.

In addition, this game will be broadcast on the NFL Network, not on CBS or FOX or NBC or any of the other usual outlets. If you’re located in the Twin Cities area, you’ll be able to see the game on KSTP-5, which is the local ABC affiliate. If you’re close enough to Indianapolis, you’ll be able to find the game on WXIN-59, which is the FOX affiliate for the Indy area.

If you’re outside of those two areas and don’t have the NFL Network as a part of your cable, satellite, or cord-cutting package, you’ll have to either find the game on the radio or through a streaming service. The games will be shown on NFL dot com, as well as the NFL app and NFL+ if you have it. But the only television coverage this week will be courtesy of the NFL Network and the two local affiliates that were mentioned above.

Again, we’ll have more details about how to watch and all of the other ways that you can follow Saturday’s action, but it’s early enough in the week that we wanted to make sure everyone had the relevant information well ahead of time so that nobody misses anything.