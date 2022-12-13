Vikings Reacts Survey: Week 15

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It is once again the time that we ask our readers exactly what they think of how things are going with our Minnesota Vikings and whether or not they feel the team is going in the right direct.

For just the third time this season, we ask this question following a loss, and it will be quite interesting to see how big the dropoff in confidence will be. I’m sure there will be a drop because that’s just the way this sort of thing works, but I’m curious to see how large the drop will be.

We also have a second question for you this week and, as a few of our Reacts questions have this season, it centers around Justin Jefferson. We asked coming out of the bye week how many receiving yards Jefferson would have this year, and just 8% of our respondents thought that he could break the 2,000-yard mark. Now, with four weeks left in the season, he has to average 125 yards/game to reach that mark. We’re asking if you think he can get there.

Come on in, answer the questions, and talk about them in the comments!