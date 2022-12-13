Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings: Initial injury reports for both teams

With the game coming a day earlier than usual, everything is moved up a day, and that includes the initial injury reports. Both the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings have released their first injury reports of the week ahead of Saturday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium. I can’t speak for what the Colts did today, but the Vikings’ Twitter account said that the Vikings only conducted a walkthrough today. Whatever the Colts did, here’s a look at the first injury reports.

Indianapolis Colts

Did Not Participate

CB Brandon Facyson (illness)

CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

OT Braden Smith (illness)

Pretty short report for Indianapolis going into this one. Smith is the Colts’ starter at right tackle but it doesn’t look like his issues are going to be anything serious. Moore is listed as the Colts’ starter at the nickel corner spot so his progress through this week is worth keeping an eye on.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

OT Blake Brandel (knee)

CB Cameron Dantzler (illness)

LB Jordan Hicks (ankle)

DL Harrison Phillips (back)

Limited Participation

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

DL James Lynch (shoulder)

S Harrison Smith (neck)

Full Participation

No players listed

The big news here for the Vikings is that left tackle Christian Darrisaw isn’t even listed on the injury report for this week, so it would appear that his return is imminent. We’ll see if the Vikings place Brandel on injured reserve here at some point to potentially open up a roster spot, but for now he’s still on the 53 so he’s on the injury report even though we know he’s out for a few weeks.

Bradbury and Smith are working their way back from the injuries that caused them to miss last week’s game, and it sounds like Kevin O’Connell expects to have both of them available on Saturday.

Those are your first injury reports of the week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll continue monitoring all of these situations as the week moves on.