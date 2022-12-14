Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 14 December 2022

Yes, we’ve made it to Hump Day again here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, and that means it’s time for a new Open Thread. The week in the NFL starts tomorrow with Thursday Night Football, and we’re closer than usual to seeing our favorite team take the field again and, hopefully, finally wrap up the NFC North Division title.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- The Real Forno Show asks whether or not it’s time to hit the panic button. (No.)
- The guys from Norse Code are back with a new episode as well.
- Justin Jefferson is now one of the top 10 receivers in Vikings history in terms of receiving yardage.
- There are some things about this week’s Vikings coverage that will be different.
- The first injury reports of the week are already out (remember, a day early this week).
- Connor Shea, the newest member of our DN team, has done our first Power Rankings Roundup of the year. Better late than never, right?
- Our SB Nation Reacts survey for this week is ready for you to vote on and talk about, too.
