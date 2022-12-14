Vikings announce four roster moves

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings announced a handful of roster moves, a couple of which were pretty much expected.

The team has announced that they have signed CB Kalon Barnes and LB William Kwenkeu to the active roster. They have also, officially, placed OT Blake Brandel on injured reserve. Lastly, they added DL Sheldon Day to the team’s practice squad.

We talked about Barnes briefly earlier today, and he’s expected to potentially add some depth to what’s becoming a problematic cornerback spot for the Vikings. Kwenkeu has been with the team since the preseason and had recently been elevated to the gameday roster twice, playing a big role on special teams.

The move to place Brandel on IR was widely expected, as Kevin O’Connell had said that he would be out for at least four weeks because of the torn MCL he suffered in the loss to Detroit this past Sunday. Placing him on IR frees up a roster spot for the Vikings, which it appears they’ve already taken advantage of.

Day has been in the league for a while, as he was a fourth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2015 NFL Draft after a successful college career at Notre Dame. He spent a season and a half in Jacksonville before being waived and signing with the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent two and a half seasons. He then spent the 2020 season with the Indianapolis Colts and the 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns.

In his career, Day has collected 76 tackles and seven quarterback sacks while appearing in 67 games.

If the Vikings make any more moves, we’ll keep you informed of them as soon as they’re made available.