Vikings lose QB David Blough to Arizona Cardinals

Because they only keep two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, the Minnesota Vikings had taken to keeping their third quarterback on the practice squad. If they’re going to continue that strategy, they’re going to need to bring in someone else.

David Blough, who had been serving as QB3 for the Vikings for most of this season, has signed with the Arizona Cardinals for a spot on their active roster. The Cardinals just lost Kyler Murray for the season to an ACL tear, so Blough had an opportunity to go there and potentially be the backup to Colt McCoy.

Blough spent three seasons with the Detroit Lions from 2019 to 2021 and signed with the Vikings’ practice squad the day after the final Training Camp cuts. He was credited with helping T.J. Hockenson get up to speed on the Vikings’ offense quickly after Hockenson was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline this season.

The QB3 spot for the Vikings is one that they’ll, hopefully, not have to turn to, but they now have an opening for that spot on their practice squad if they’d like to bring someone in for it. It will be interesting to see how Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah handle something like this at this late point of the season.