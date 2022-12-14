Colts at Vikings: Interim injury reports

It’s time to take a look at the second injury reports of the week for the Indianapolis Colts and your Minnesota Vikings. Let’s take a look at what changes there are on the reports for today.

Indianapolis Colts

Did Not Participate

CB Brandon Facyson (illness)

CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

WR Mike Strachan (concussion, new addition to injury report)

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

OT Braden Smith (illness)

Only one change on the injury report for the Colts, that being the addition of Strachan with a concussion. Smith appears to be on track to play on Saturday, but we’ll need to continue keeping an eye on Facyson and Moore.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Cameron Dantzler (illness)

Limited Participation

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

LB Jordan Hicks (ankle, upgrade from DNP on Tuesday)

from DNP on Tuesday) OLB Danielle Hunter (neck, new addition to injury report)

DL James Lynch (shoulder)

DL Harrison Phillips (back, upgrade from DNP on Tuesday)

Full Participation

S Harrison Smith (neck, upgrade from DNP on Tuesday)

Some positive news for the Vikings on the injury front as Hicks, Phillips, and Smith are all doing more than they did on Tuesday. Dantzler is still sitting out, but hopefully he can kick whatever illness he’s dealing with in time to play on Saturday.

The big news. . .and, quite frankly, the most worrisome. . .is the addition of Danielle Hunter to the injury report with a neck injury. Hunter missed all of the 2020 season after a neck injury that Mike Zimmer famously referred to as a “tweak.” I think I can say that we all hope that this issue is actually just a “tweak” and won’t lead to anything serious for Hunter at this point.

Final injury reports will be out tomorrow afternoon, and we’ll have them here as soon as they’re available.