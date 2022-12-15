 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 December 2022

The week in the NFL starts tonight!

By Christopher Gates
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

We’re almost to the end of the week already, folks! Yes, Week 15 in the National Football League officially gets underway this evening, and we’re just 48 hours away from watching the Minnesota Vikings take the field again and, hopefully, wrap up the 2022 NFC North division title. We’ll get you there, we promise.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

