Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 December 2022

We’re almost to the end of the week already, folks! Yes, Week 15 in the National Football League officially gets underway this evening, and we’re just 48 hours away from watching the Minnesota Vikings take the field again and, hopefully, wrap up the 2022 NFC North division title. We’ll get you there, we promise.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

The Vikings signed one of the fastest players in the NFL, nabbing CB Kalon Barnes from Miami’s practice squad.

The Vikings made several other roster moves on Wednesday as well, including officially putting Blake Brandel on IR.

Shawn takes a bit of time to show some love to Dalvin Tomlinson.

Our favorite team needs a new QB3, as David Blough is on his way to Arizona.

The second injury reports of the week have dropped, and there’s a particularly troubling addition to Minnesota’s side of the ledger.

