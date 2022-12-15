San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s time to officially start Week 15 in the National Football League, and we start things off with a matchup that could, potentially, affect the Minnesota Vikings even though it’s an all-NFC West affair.

Tonight, the San Francisco 49ers head up to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the back half of their home-and-home series for this season.

These two teams met back in Week 2 in San Francisco, with the Niners emerging with a 27-7 victory. San Francisco currently leads the NFC West by two games over the Seahawks and would clinch the NFC West with a victory tonight.

The Niners are also right on the Vikings’ heels in terms of playoff seeding, and a victory tonight would have them match Minnesota’s total of 10 wins. The Vikings would pull back ahead with a victory on Saturday, but the Niners aren’t going away.

Here are our picks for tonight’s contest, powered by the folks at Tallysight. As always, picks are subject to change right up until kickoff and may have different lines depending on when everyone punched in their picks. For the latest lines and numbers, you can check out what the DraftKings Sportsbook has to say.

As you can see, the majority of us think that the Niners are going to wrap up the NFC West tonight. We’re a bit split on the over/under, so we’ll have to see how many points get put up in this one.

If you’re going to be watching the game, why not hang out here and watch it with your fellow Vikings’ fans and see what happens? Enjoy the game, everyone!